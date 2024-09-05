Max Lousada Sells 64,047 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) CEO Max Lousada sold 64,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $1,809,327.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,909,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,191,171.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, September 5th, Max Lousada sold 135,324 shares of Warner Music Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $3,812,077.08.

NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.17. 1,030,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,861. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 101.32% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Warner Music Group by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5,790.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 94.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

WMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

