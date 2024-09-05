Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,021.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,371,000. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,143,000. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $51.46. The stock had a trading volume of 84,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,808,563. The stock has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

