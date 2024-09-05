McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $303.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.8 %

MCD stock opened at $287.89 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $206.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.35 and its 200 day moving average is $270.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.