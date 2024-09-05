Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

MEDP stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $347.40. 197,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,367. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.04. Medpace has a 12 month low of $227.21 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Medpace by 87.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

