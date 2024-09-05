Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $1,051,898,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 36.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,501 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,985,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,352,000 after buying an additional 1,576,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,248,812,000 after buying an additional 965,938 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.14.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.54. 104,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,158. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.13. The firm has a market cap of $109.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.74.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.