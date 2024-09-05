Metahero (HERO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $842,182.60

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. Metahero has a market cap of $17.86 million and approximately $842,182.60 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001462 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002118 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.