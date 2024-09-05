Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $15.75.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
