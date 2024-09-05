Myers Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Myers Industries has a payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Myers Industries Price Performance

MYE traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 172,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,363. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $535.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.22. Myers Industries has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Myers Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Stories

