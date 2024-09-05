National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.43

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.43 and last traded at $80.04, with a volume of 205650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NHI

National Health Investors Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 448.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 62,865 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3,690.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,680 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 412,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 185,377 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 407,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after buying an additional 36,653 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.