National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.97

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.97 and last traded at $46.94, with a volume of 109648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.94.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

