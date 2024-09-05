Navcoin Market Capitalization Hits $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $5,330.61 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00074604 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00020004 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007133 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

