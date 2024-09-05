Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Cap of $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $5,377.48 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00074967 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00019842 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006862 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 42.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000124 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

