Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $687.31 and last traded at $682.63. Approximately 458,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,792,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $679.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $294.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $660.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $632.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after buying an additional 106,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

