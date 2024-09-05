Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells $157,410.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Newmont Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.91. 5,911,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,595,176. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Newmont

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 242.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Newmont by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. CIBC raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.