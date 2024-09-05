NFT Hits Market Cap of $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007988 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,245.14 or 1.00010198 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012924 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007767 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

