Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 549 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 434.4% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $331.37. 481,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,155. The firm has a market cap of $162.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.