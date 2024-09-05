Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $682.77. 447,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $294.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $660.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $632.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

