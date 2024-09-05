Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in RTX by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,702,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.01. 667,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,084,166. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $123.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

