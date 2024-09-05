Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 122 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HD traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $361.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,133. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.55 and a 200-day moving average of $354.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

