Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 843 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.52. 1,313,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,281,593. The company has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $61.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

