NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Down 2.4%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.01 and last traded at $81.35. 1,987,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 11,397,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. StockNews.com lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average of $89.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

