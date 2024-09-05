NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Declares $0.54 Monthly Dividend

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance
NXG opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $43.65.
About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
