Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Down 2.4%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.38 and last traded at $55.61. 5,602,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 8,283,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 584,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $35,224,983.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,168,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,135,393,020.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,132,407 shares of company stock worth $247,334,713 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

