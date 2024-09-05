OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 551 Shares

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $13,455.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at $336,727.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 300 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $7,326.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 123 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $3,001.20.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 68 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $1,659.20.

On Monday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,742 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $42,452.54.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $2,442.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 565 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $13,774.70.

On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $195.04.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $2,435.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,578 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $38,424.30.

On Friday, August 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 840 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $20,437.20.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCCI opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.33.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.75%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 81.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 4.5% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 29.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in OFS Credit by 51.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in OFS Credit in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Credit

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

See Also

