Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives $38.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Open Text from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

OTEX stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.11. Open Text has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Boston Partners increased its position in Open Text by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of Open Text by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Open Text in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

