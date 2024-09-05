Pax Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $107.01 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $107.01 million and $6.67 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000773 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 106,940,788 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

