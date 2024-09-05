Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Up 4.6%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 7,468,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 16,056,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,628.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $252,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at $839,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,961 shares of company stock valued at $630,025. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. DME Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,947,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,259,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,130,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,824,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,527,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

