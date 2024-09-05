PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PFLT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.47. 514,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,095. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $842.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.63 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 59.16% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFLT. Maxim Group raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.