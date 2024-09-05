PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

PennantPark Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years. PennantPark Investment has a payout ratio of 107.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.96. 438,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,159. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.52.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James cut PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

