PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.96. 1,691,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,444,742. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $244.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.00.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.