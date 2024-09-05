Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

MHI remained flat at $9.49 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 36,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,668. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $41,114.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,610,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,048,090.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 145,789 shares of company stock worth $1,359,405.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.