Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.25. 12,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,746. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $62,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,768,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,099,016.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 82,645 shares of company stock worth $992,229.

