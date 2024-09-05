Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Receives $4.39 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on PL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PL. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 133,307 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 65,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $721.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

