Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 11,102,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 39,236,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.79.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

