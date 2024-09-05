POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.20

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 831737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.
POET Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -58.80 and a beta of 0.81.
About POET Technologies
POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.
