Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.59

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.59 and last traded at C$41.57, with a volume of 195483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.28.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 91.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.74.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$9.91 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.6693002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

