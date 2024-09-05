Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $22.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.19.

Several research firms have commented on PINC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 13,339 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $247,438.45. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 92,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,618.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $37,923.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,107.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 13,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $247,438.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 92,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,618.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,899 shares of company stock worth $2,561,520 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Premier by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 50.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Premier by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.40. Premier has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

