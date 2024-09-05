Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2024

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMWGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of research firms have commented on PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Primo Water

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $18,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,945,000 after buying an additional 937,235 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 763,040 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the second quarter valued at $12,732,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 559.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 547,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after acquiring an additional 464,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PRMW opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMWGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

About Primo Water

(Get Free Report

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.