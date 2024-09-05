Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of research firms have commented on PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Primo Water

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

Primo Water Stock Down 1.3 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $18,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,945,000 after buying an additional 937,235 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 763,040 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the second quarter valued at $12,732,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 559.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 547,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after acquiring an additional 464,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

About Primo Water

(Get Free Report

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.