Probe Gold (CVE:PRB) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Probe Gold Inc. (CVE:PRB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.65. 21,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 52,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

Probe Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.65. The firm has a market cap of C$249.83 million and a P/E ratio of -11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Probe Gold Company Profile

Probe Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 436 square kilometers located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in the Detour Quebec project, which includes approximately 1,434 claims covering ab area of 777 square kilometers located in north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec; and 100 % interest in Casa-Cameron project comprising 3 properties covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers.

