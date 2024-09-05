Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of IPDN stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 13.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $3.01.
About Professional Diversity Network
