Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IPDN stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 13.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $3.01.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

