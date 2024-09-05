ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Major Shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc Purchases 6,136 Shares

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 6,136 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $42,890.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,411,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,105,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings Lp Thrc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 786,193 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $5,102,392.57.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 31,784 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $212,634.96.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 46,999 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $304,553.52.

On Thursday, August 15th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 130,000 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $843,700.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 411,383 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,639.49.

ProFrac Stock Down 6.2 %

ACDC stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $986.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.82. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.64 million. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProFrac in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

