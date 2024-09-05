ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.34

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 1604022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.
ProFrac Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.
ProFrac Company Profile
ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProFrac
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.