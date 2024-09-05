ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.34

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 1604022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

ProFrac Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

