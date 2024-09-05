ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Stock Price Up 6%

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31. 122,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 692,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PROK. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ProKidney from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ProKidney from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $538.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 8,264,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,998.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 71,560,107 shares in the company, valued at $173,175,458.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,617,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $54,735,339.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,617,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,735,339.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 8,264,462 shares of ProKidney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $19,999,998.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 71,560,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,175,458.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProKidney in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ProKidney by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

