ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.74

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.74 and last traded at $68.64, with a volume of 27027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.87.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $828.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 342.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

