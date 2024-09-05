ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.93

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.93 and last traded at $79.88, with a volume of 28124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.93.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

