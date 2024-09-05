Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,150 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,330 ($17.49) to GBX 1,150 ($15.12) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,290 ($16.96) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

LON PRU opened at GBX 633.60 ($8.33) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 681.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 730.49. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 613.60 ($8.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 965.40 ($12.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2,640.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 7,083.33%.

In related news, insider George David Sartorel acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.53) per share, for a total transaction of £58,000 ($76,265.61). In other news, insider George David Sartorel acquired 8,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.53) per share, for a total transaction of £58,000 ($76,265.61). Also, insider Amy Yip bought 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 710 ($9.34) per share, with a total value of £29,976.20 ($39,416.44). 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

