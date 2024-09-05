PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $381,250.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Rajeev K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 1st, Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $502,000.00.
PubMatic Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.29. 481,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,547. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $758.08 million, a P/E ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUBM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PubMatic by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
