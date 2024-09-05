PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $381,250.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, July 1st, Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $502,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.29. 481,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,547. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $758.08 million, a P/E ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUBM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PubMatic by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

