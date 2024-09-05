Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 522 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 533.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,648,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $219.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $289.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.30.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

