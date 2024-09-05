Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 611 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $109.07 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.60 and its 200 day moving average is $123.06.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 182.71% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,340,823 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total value of $179,227,810.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,931,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,340,306.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,340,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total transaction of $179,227,810.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,931,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,340,306.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,902,278 shares of company stock worth $942,086,320. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

