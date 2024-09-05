QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Down 4.4%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $167.44 and last traded at $167.51. Approximately 1,754,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,249,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.30.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $3,104,000. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $3,832,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

